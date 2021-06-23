7 of the most Instagrammable locations around Seattle

If you’ve already exhausted your photo capabilities at Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, AND the Museum of Pop Culture, we have you covered.

We’ve come up with seven spots to capture the perfect Instagram shot that you probably don’t see all too often on your feed.

Here are seven of our favorite Instagrammable locations in and around Seattle:

Harry Potter fans absolutely need to snap a pic at The Suzallo Graduate Reading Room. The room is a close replica to the Great Hall of Hogwarts and can definitely be cheated to look identical.

Location: 4000 15th Avenue NE, Seattle

Escape any bad weather and bring your camera to this historic greenhouse on Capitol Hill. The lush paradise is filled with exotic plants and greenery and is free on the first Thursday and Saturday of each month. There are plenty of nooks for the perfect photo.

Location: 1400 East Galer Street, Seattle

Hat and Boots Park

Built in 1954 as part of a Western-themed gas station, Hat and Boots Park boasts the largest hat and cowboy boots in America. The 44-foot-wide hat was supposed to hold the gas station’s office, while the 22-foot-tall boots served as washrooms. It’s rumored that Elvis Presley even came to visit.

Location: 6430 Corson Avenue S, Seattle

There’s nothing better than boating during a lovely summer day. Well, besides hopping into a hot tub at night. Thanks to Hot Tub Boats on Lake Union, you can now combine the two while soaking in the sea-nery of Seattle. Your following will definitely think that you’re an influencer after posting a snap on one of these boats.

Location: 2520 Westlake Avenue N, Seattle

Belltown Murals

Walk around Belltown and you’re sure to find at least one mural you want to snap a photo with. You can even make a day out of searching for the murals — be sure to check behind buildings, in staircases, and even well-lit alleyways. (Make sure that they’re well-lit both for your safety and for the photos.)

Location: all over Belltown

Kerry Park

We really tried to avoid adding Kerry Park to this list, but it truly is the best spot to snap a shot with the city. Plus, you can live out your Grey’s Anatomy fantasies, so it’s a win-win.

Location: 211 West Highland Drive, Seattle

Seattle Library

It seems we’ve really got a thing for libraries. Often forgotten, the Seattle Public Library has gorgeous architecture that should be photographed from both the inside and outside. The best part about this spot? You can grab a book off the shelf and have something to do with your hands.

Location: 1000 4th Avenue, Seattle