7 ferry trips from Seattle that are perfect for a short weekend getaway

Take advantage of the fact that Washington State is home to the nation’s largest fleet of ferries by enjoying a weekend away with Washington State Ferries.

In addition to Washington State Ferries, several other boat and cruise companies depart the Seattle waters.

Here are seven of our favorite boat and ferry routes out of Seattle that are perfect for a weekend getaway.

Bainbridge Island

At just 35 minutes long, the trip from Seattle to Bainbridge Island is an easy one. Once in Bainbridge, enjoy the parks, the many museums, and Tillicum cultural village.

Bremerton

If you’re a history buff, you’ll like Bremerton. The city is filled with military artifacts and museums, including the USS Turner Joy and Puget Sound Navy Museum.

Vashon Island

We recommend bringing a car or bike to Vashon Island, as it’s large enough to warrant a ride. The island is only accessible by ferry and features a gorgeous farmer’s market each Saturday.

Whidbey Island

There’s so much to do on Whidbey Island. Enjoy the shopping and art galleries or embark on an adventure at one of the island’s many beaches. You can also explore rugged terrains and gorgeous scenery at Deception Pass State Park.

San Juan Islands

The San Juan Islands are great for those seeking a peaceful escape. With open land, artsy towns, and gorgeous seaside, this spot is one that you may want to stay in for a few days.

Blake Island

To get to Blake Island, you’ll need to take an Argosy Cruise. Once you’re there, the cruise members will bring you to Blake Island State Park, where you’ll enjoy a salmon lunch and a show that tells the story of the Native Americans of the Puget Sound area.

Maury Island

Maury Island hangs off the southeast corner of Vashon Island and is easily driveable from there. The best parts of the island are the Maury Island Marine Park and the Bicycle Tree, which is quite literally a tree with a bike through it.