7 funky places you need to check out in Seattle's Fremont

Fremont, also known as “the center of the universe,” is one of the coolest neighborhoods in Seattle.

It’s also a little overwhelming for some, with its numerous side roads and hidden gems.

Here are seven funky places around Fremont that you definitely don’t want to miss.

A foggy, enticing greenhouse is what Houseplants looks like from the outside. Although the space is small, the number of plants that they pack inside is incredible. The best part? All the plants are affordable.

Location: 3427 Fremont Place N, Seattle

Phone: 206-547-1211

Grab a wood-fired pizza and a cold pint of beer at The Masonry. The spot is low-key, so don’t go there expecting some wild stuff. We just love it for the simplicity that it is.

Location: 730 N 34th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-557-4907

Jive Time has records for all price points. If you are looking for fillers in your collection, the $1 and $3 bins are where you should head. Don’t forget to ask for a free sticker when you make a purchase.

Location: 3506 Fremont Avenue N, Seattle

Phone: 206-632-5483

Fremont Vintage Mall is incredible. Seriously. With an enormous collection of vintage furniture, collectibles, antiques, records, art, clothing, and more, you could spend all day sifting through the incredible inventory.

Location: 3419 Fremont Place N, Seattle

Now that live music is back, there’s no better place to catch a local act than the High Dive. There’s always something going on, so you don’t have to worry about checking their event listings for a happenin’ night.

Location: 513 N 36th Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-632-0212

Made in House is a dine-and-deli that serves fast-casual Korean dishes. Even on the rainiest of days, this little food spot manages to stay bright and sunny. We love that their food tastes healthy and doesn’t break the bank.

Location: 3508 Fremont Place N, Seattle

Phone: 206-257-1276

Leave it to Fremont to have one of the best used bookstores in the city. Ophelia’s Books caters to all readers, from tiny tots to university grads. The shop has been serving patrons since 1997.