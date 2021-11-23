7 funky places you need to check out in Seattle's Fremont
Fremont, also known as “the center of the universe,” is one of the coolest neighborhoods in Seattle.
It’s also a little overwhelming for some, with its numerous side roads and hidden gems.
Here are seven funky places around Fremont that you definitely don’t want to miss.
Houseplants by Peace Love and Happiness Club
A foggy, enticing greenhouse is what Houseplants looks like from the outside. Although the space is small, the number of plants that they pack inside is incredible. The best part? All the plants are affordable.
Location: 3427 Fremont Place N, Seattle
Phone: 206-547-1211
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
The Masonry
Grab a wood-fired pizza and a cold pint of beer at The Masonry. The spot is low-key, so don’t go there expecting some wild stuff. We just love it for the simplicity that it is.
Location: 730 N 34th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-557-4907
Facebook | Instagram
Jive Time Records
Jive Time has records for all price points. If you are looking for fillers in your collection, the $1 and $3 bins are where you should head. Don’t forget to ask for a free sticker when you make a purchase.
Location: 3506 Fremont Avenue N, Seattle
Phone: 206-632-5483
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Fremont Vintage Mall
Fremont Vintage Mall is incredible. Seriously. With an enormous collection of vintage furniture, collectibles, antiques, records, art, clothing, and more, you could spend all day sifting through the incredible inventory.
Location: 3419 Fremont Place N, Seattle
Instagram
High Dive
Now that live music is back, there’s no better place to catch a local act than the High Dive. There’s always something going on, so you don’t have to worry about checking their event listings for a happenin’ night.
Location: 513 N 36th Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-632-0212
Facebook | Instagram
Made in House
Made in House is a dine-and-deli that serves fast-casual Korean dishes. Even on the rainiest of days, this little food spot manages to stay bright and sunny. We love that their food tastes healthy and doesn’t break the bank.
Location: 3508 Fremont Place N, Seattle
Phone: 206-257-1276
Instagram
Ophelia’s Books
Leave it to Fremont to have one of the best used bookstores in the city. Ophelia’s Books caters to all readers, from tiny tots to university grads. The shop has been serving patrons since 1997.