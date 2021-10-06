7 vintage clothing stores in Seattle that are currently selling on-trend outfits
Forget about fast fashion and enter the world of thrifting and vintage.
It’s incredible how quickly trends return, and the best way to hop on these trends is to go directly to the source: the era they came from.
- See also:
Here are seven of our favorite vintage shops in Seattle:
Lucky Vintage
View this post on Instagram
You’ll feel lucky when you find your next favorite pair of jeans at Lucky Vintage. The vintage haven is shoppable both in-store and online, so you have the awesome options of browsing from your bedroom or walking in and trying things on.
Location: 4742 University Way NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-523-6621
Bon Voyage Vintage
View this post on Instagram
Bon Voyage features vintage, one-of-a-kind, and handmade items from local designers. The shop offers an online option and is keeping its doors open for those who’d prefer looking in-store. Owners Meg and Keith have been buying and selling vintage for over 20 years and know exactly what they’re doing.
Location: 110 S Washington Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-226-5069
Pretty Parlor
View this post on Instagram
Pretty Parlor is a curated new and vintage boutique that carries lovely styles representing the 1920s through the 1990s. You’ll feel like you walked into a pink paradise every time you step into the store. The shop also offers online shopping.
Location: 119 Summit Avenue E, Seattle
Phone: 206-405-CUTE (2883)
Red Light Vintage
View this post on Instagram
Because Red Light Vintage adds new items to its shelves every day, it’s regarded as Seattle’s biggest vintage clothing shop. The store stocks clothing from every era from the past 100 years.
Location: 4560 University Way NE, Seattle
Phone: 206-545-4044
Lifelong Thrift
View this post on Instagram
With deep Seattle roots, Lifelong Thrift strives to engage the community and financially support the cause of Lifelong to provide food, housing, and health to individuals with HIV/AIDS and other chronic conditions. Each thrift purchase will help the local community.