7 vintage clothing stores in Seattle that are currently selling on-trend outfits

Forget about fast fashion and enter the world of thrifting and vintage.

It’s incredible how quickly trends return, and the best way to hop on these trends is to go directly to the source: the era they came from.

Here are seven of our favorite vintage shops in Seattle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Vintage (@luckyvintageseattle)

You’ll feel lucky when you find your next favorite pair of jeans at Lucky Vintage. The vintage haven is shoppable both in-store and online, so you have the awesome options of browsing from your bedroom or walking in and trying things on.

Location: 4742 University Way NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-523-6621

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bon Voyage Vintage (@bonvoyagevintage)

Bon Voyage features vintage, one-of-a-kind, and handmade items from local designers. The shop offers an online option and is keeping its doors open for those who’d prefer looking in-store. Owners Meg and Keith have been buying and selling vintage for over 20 years and know exactly what they’re doing.