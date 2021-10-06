7 bars you need to visit if you only have a weekend in Seattle

Now that the boys are back in town, it’s time to get your drink on.

Don’t waste your time at overrated and overpriced spots; instead, grab a hearty pint at one of these perfect bars in Seattle.

Whether it’s a layover, you’re trying to figure out where to bring visiting friends, or you’re simply stuck on where to go out, these Seattle bars are your next must-visits.

Hidden behind a bank vault door, the only way to get into this secret speakeasy is by calling from a phone in the downstairs Tavern Law. Once inside, the bartenders at Needle & Thread will customize your drinks based on what you’re in the mood for.

Location: 1406 12th Avenue

Phone: 206-325-0133

Medicate with booze at The Pharmacy in Seattle. Set up to look like 1960s Palm Springs, you’ll be drawn out of Seattle thanks to top-quality spirits, liqueurs, and ingredients in each cocktail.

Location: 126 South Jackson, Seattle

Phone: 206-682-3242

If you’re looking for great drinks and a better view, The Mountaineering Club is the best spot for you. Located atop Graduate Seattle Hotel in the U-District, you may be able to make new friends with those visiting the city.

Location: 4507 Brooklyn Ave East, Seattle

Montana is Capitol Hill’s designated Western-themed bar. It’s exactly what you’d expect from your favorite hole-in-the-wall saloon. It’s dark and cozy, with stickers, graffiti, and photos of past patrons covering the walls. The bar serves cocktails on tap (the Moscow Mule is particularly delicious) and if you get hungry, the bar allows you to bring food in from the Malaysian takeout restaurant next door.

Location: 1506 East Olive Way

Phone: 206-327-9362

The divey spot is perfect for lazy days. Try a gin and tonic and give their pinball machines a whirl. Chill out with a bowl of free peanuts and enjoy the relaxed vibes of the place.

Location: 6009 Airport Way S Seattle

Phone: 206-762-3373

Conveniently located next to Pike Place Market, this multi-level brewery has lots of seating, so it’s easy to find a place to sit down and enjoy a craft beer. If you plan on stopping by, try a sleeve of their house-brewed beer (the space needle IPA is a crowd favorite). If you’re feeling peckish, they also have delicious nachos, and the CHEESIEST pizza we have ever had.

Location: 1415 1st Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-622-6044

You’re in for a night at the circus at the Unicorn. The decor is undeniably unique — bright, pin-striped walls are adorned with taxidermy deer heads, and other whimsical, neon art is scattered throughout the bar. In the basement, you’ll find a large selection of vintage pinball machines that you can play while you sip a mystical cocktail (they have one called “Unicorn Jizz”). On their menu you’ll find classic carnival cuisine, including corn dogs, funnel cake, and deep-fried Oreos.

Address: 1118 East Pike Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-325-6492

