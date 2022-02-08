Opening soon: incredible new Seattle restaurants you need to try

Here are six new restaurants around Seattle that you need to try:

Opening on Super Bowl Sunday, Slices Pizza specializes in square pies and ‘za by the slice. The spot will also offer subs, salads, meatballs, and more.

Location: 809 Olive Way, Seattle

Opening date: February 13, 2022

Although it’s brand new, The Chicken Supply has already won the hearts of Seattleites. The small business serves up tasty chicken with Filipino sides. We suggest preordering online as the restaurant frequently sells out. Eventually, the spot will open for dine-in service, but right now, it’s all take-out.

Location: 7410 Greenwood Avenue N, Seattle

Opening date: now open

Authentic Indian cuisine and bar all in one? Yep, that’s what you’ll get at Biryani and Pizza House.

Location: 15025 NE 24th Street, Redmond

Opening date: February 11, 2022

Botteco Brazil opened in December but isn’t getting the applause it deserves. From chicken-wrapped bacon to beef steaks and authentic flan, you’ll be whisked away on a Brazilian vacation at this spot.

Location: 14561 Bothell Way NE, Shoreline

Opening date: now open

Enjoy certified kosher eats at Muriel’s All Day Eats. Muriel’s is a kosher dairy restaurant and pareve bakery serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner Tuesday through Sunday. Their menu is modeled after the amazing kosher dairy delis of the East coast and incorporates dishes from the Jewish diaspora.

Location: 5041 Wilson Avenue S, Seattle

Opening date: now open

Located in Seward Park, Chuck’s Hop Shop opened three weeks ago. They are now offering a rotation of food trucks, starting this week. This week’s offerings are Asian-inspired eats, including drunken noodles, shaboisan noodles, forager noodles, pork potstickers, Thai tater tots, crab rangoons, and crispy green beans.

Location: Third Place Books — 5041 Wilson Avenue S, Seattle

Opening date: new trucks vary weekly

