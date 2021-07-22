The best places to have a good cry and let it all out in Seattle

We can admit it — we love a good cry!

When the emotions rush in, and you can’t hold them in any longer, crying can be very cathartic.

The last year and a half have given people many reasons to shed a few tears, but where can you go in Seattle when you need to let it out? We’ve got you covered.

Pack the tissues and head to these best places to have a good cry in Seattle.

Central Library is not only a place to borrow a good book, it’s also a choice spot to have a good cry. There are has 11 floors full of perfect places to hide and shed a tear. Make sure to not get the pages wet.

Address: 1000 Fourth Ave. Seattle

Feeling like you’ve been chewed up and spat out by life? Be the one doing the chewing (and crying) by getting your tears out at The Gum Wall outside of Unexpected Productions’ Market Theater.

Once you have finished crying, bite down on a piece of gum like it was the driver who cut you off in traffic. Then add your wad to the wall as a tribute to your rediscovered resilience.

Address: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle

Seattle Centre is a sprawling campus originally constructed for the Century 21 World’s Fair in 1962. It’s a popular spot for tourists and locals alike, but it’s perfect for shedding some tears in solitude on slower days.

And if you need to hide your tears from onlookers, take a stroll by International Fountain during one of its water programs.

Address: 305 Harrison St, Seattle

We all appreciate having a shoulder to cry on, but nothing beats the sturdy trunk of an oak tree for support. Discover new woody friends to make you forget your bad ones while exploring the 230 acres of gardens, natural areas and wetlands at The Arboretum.

Address: 2300 Arboretum Drive E Seattle

When we’re crying, we want someone to listen to us. Who else understands the pain of the world than a giant troll under a bridge. Head to under the north end of the Aurora Bridge to find a friend who will always be there to listen.

Address: 3468-3696 Aurora Avenue N, Seattle

Boss walking all over you at work? Get out your frustrations by wailing at a pair of 22-foot-tall boots! The giant boots are found beside a massive 44-foot-wide cowboy hat at Oxbow Park, and both are created by Seattle artist Lewis Nasmyth. Good thing these boots won’t walk all over you.

Address: 6430 Corson Avenue S, Seattle

While there are many Seattle sob spots with great views, there’s one that has the history to really tug at the introspective heartstrings.

Smith Tower opened to the public in 1914 and since then has treated visitors to spectacular sights of the city. Step out onto the open-air viewing deck to truly feel the breeze on your wet cheeks.

Address: 506 Second Avenue, Seattle

Seattle Streetcar is an excellent choice for a seated weep. Choose from either the South Lake Union Line or the First Hill Line and let the sway of the streetcar rock you while you let the tears fall like rain on the windows. Just don’t miss your stop.