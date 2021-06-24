7 great karaoke bars to belt out tunes in the Seattle area

From Christina Aguilera to The Wonder Girls to Justin Bieber, these places offer the perfect songs for your performance setlist:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozzie’s 🍻 (@ozziesinseattle)

What better way to start off this list than with the diveiest of dive bars. Grab a drink, grab the mic, and get yourself singing. On non-karaoke days, enjoy trivia, pool, sports, and dancing.

Location: 105 W Mercer Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-284-4618

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleopatra 🚀 (@cleoptera)

Seattle’s Best Karaoke has wonderful karaoke. Enjoy singing in the privacy of your own room which is outfitted with an air purifier, fan, as well as a ceiling fan. This spot is perfect to escape the summer heat.

Location: 1818 Minor Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-343-6599

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rock Box (@rockboxseattle)

Rock Box has all you need for a fun night with friends. Book yourselves a box and enjoy drinks, beverages, and of course, your voices.

Location: 1603 Nagle Place, Seattle

Phone: 206-302-7625

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol (@irocarol)

Enkore Karaoke carries all sorts of tunes in English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and more. This spot is your traditional karaoke spot

Location: 4337 University Way NE, Seattle

Phone: 425-378-7777

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hula Hula Seattle (@hulahulabarseattle)

If singing in public is your thing, head out to Hula Hula. With karaoke every night at 7 pm, this spot gets wild and rowdy. Crowdsurfing, anyone?

Location: 1501 East Olive Way, Seattle

Phone: 206-284-5003

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waterwheel Lounge (@waterwheellounge)

The Waterwheel Lounge hosts trivia, bingo, and karaoke. While their karaoke was suspended through the pandemic, check out their website for the latest singing schedule.

Location: 7034 15th Avenue NW, Seattle

Phone: 206-784-5701

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Country Lips (@country.lips)

Bump up your Wednesday night by singing karaoke with strangers. This venue is solely for country music fans, so strap on your boots, toss back a whiskey, and giddy up, cowboy.

Location: 7115 Woodlawn Avenue NE, Seattle

Phone: 206-522-1168

Facebook | Instagram