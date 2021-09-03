7 family-friendly things to do in and around Seattle this Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day has been celebrated by working Americans since 1984.
The holiday is typically one with boats, water, and sunshine, but also a great day to relax with family and friends.
With the sun shining bright this weekend, you may be wondering what to get up to.
Here are seven fun things to do this Labor Day weekend in Seattle:
Washington State Fair
While it’s in Pullyap instead of Seattle, the Washington State Fair is a summertime tradition that you don’t want to miss. Between amazing food, awesome rides, and tons of attractions, The Fair is an event that’s fun for everyone.
Location: 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup
Phone: 253-845-1771
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy
Forget about baseball, it’s all about the music this Labor Day Monday. Head back to your middle school days belting out classics such as “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Island in the Sun,” and “Sugar, We’re Goin Down.” Emo early 2000s haircuts are strongly advised. Tickets are available online.
Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
Seattle PrideFest
After being shut down due to record heat and COVID-19 restrictions, Seattle PrideFest is returning this Labor Day weekend with local artists, nonprofits, and vendors in Capitol Hill between 11 am and 7 pm.
Location: Broadway Street in Capitol Hill, Seattle
Facebook | Twitter
Free Guided Nature Walk
There’s nothing more exciting than the nature of the Pacific Northwest Join Naturalist Ed Dominguez as you survey some of the trees in Seward Park. You”ll learn all about the droughts, viruses, fungi, and insect infestations that these poor trees have had to withstand.
Location: 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S, Seattle
Phone: 206-652-2444
Created Commons Festival
This weekend, enjoy an array of free activities including a community drum circle, yoga and meditation, poetry readings, and more. The family-friendly, zero-waste event is free and open to the public. Those coming are encouraged to bring picnics, camping chairs, blankets, and filled water bottles.
Location: West Seattle’s Westcrest Park, Seattle
Facebook
Day In Day Out Festival
Live music is back! Come out for a lineup of incredible artists including Kaytranada, Chvrches, Strfkr, Chong the Nomad, and more. Tickets begin at $80.
Location: Fisher Green Pavilion, Seattle
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Enjoy a Quick Weekend Getaway
Three-day vacation? You deserve it. Take advantage of the fact that Washington State is home to the nation’s largest fleet of ferries by enjoying a weekend away with Washington State Ferries. Here’s our list of great boat and ferry routes out of Seattle that are perfect for a weekend getaway.