Labor Day has been celebrated by working Americans since 1984.

The holiday is typically one with boats, water, and sunshine, but also a great day to relax with family and friends.

With the sun shining bright this weekend, you may be wondering what to get up to.

Here are seven fun things to do this Labor Day weekend in Seattle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Fair (@wastatefair)

While it’s in Pullyap instead of Seattle, the Washington State Fair is a summertime tradition that you don’t want to miss. Between amazing food, awesome rides, and tons of attractions, The Fair is an event that’s fun for everyone.

Location: 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup

Phone: 253-845-1771

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Day (@greenday)

Forget about baseball, it’s all about the music this Labor Day Monday. Head back to your middle school days belting out classics such as “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Island in the Sun,” and “Sugar, We’re Goin Down.” Emo early 2000s haircuts are strongly advised. Tickets are available online.

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle PrideFest (@seattlepridefest)

After being shut down due to record heat and COVID-19 restrictions, Seattle PrideFest is returning this Labor Day weekend with local artists, nonprofits, and vendors in Capitol Hill between 11 am and 7 pm.

Location: Broadway Street in Capitol Hill, Seattle

Facebook | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Audubon Society (@seattleaudubon)

There’s nothing more exciting than the nature of the Pacific Northwest Join Naturalist Ed Dominguez as you survey some of the trees in Seward Park. You”ll learn all about the droughts, viruses, fungi, and insect infestations that these poor trees have had to withstand.

Location: 5902 Lake Washington Boulevard S, Seattle

Phone: 206-652-2444

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geoffrey Paulsen (@paulsen.geoffrey)

This weekend, enjoy an array of free activities including a community drum circle, yoga and meditation, poetry readings, and more. The family-friendly, zero-waste event is free and open to the public. Those coming are encouraged to bring picnics, camping chairs, blankets, and filled water bottles.

Location: West Seattle’s Westcrest Park, Seattle

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Day In • Day Out (@dayindayoutfest)

Live music is back! Come out for a lineup of incredible artists including Kaytranada, Chvrches, Strfkr, Chong the Nomad, and more. Tickets begin at $80.

Location: Fisher Green Pavilion, Seattle

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallery Choiniere (@mallerykay)

Three-day vacation? You deserve it. Take advantage of the fact that Washington State is home to the nation’s largest fleet of ferries by enjoying a weekend away with Washington State Ferries. Here’s our list of great boat and ferry routes out of Seattle that are perfect for a weekend getaway.