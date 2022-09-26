Here is your ultimate guide to escape rooms in Seattle
Escape Rooms have been popping up all around Seattle and the surrounding area and it’s a trend that doesn’t seem to be stopping.
Whether it’s for team-building in your workplace or to celebrate a birthday, we’ve compiled a list of all the escape rooms in Seattle.
The only part harder than escaping the rooms will be figuring out which to go to.
Locurio
With an award-winning escape room in the books, Locurio is ranked one of the top people traps in the world by the Top Escape Rooms Project. It is only for those 18 and older.
- Location: 619 N 35th Street, Seattle
- Players: four to eight
- Game length: one hour and 40 minutes
- Rooms: The Storykeeper and The Vanishing Act
- Cost per person: $50
Seattle Escape Games
Self-titled as Seattle’s most immersive escape experience, you’ll want to escape as quickly as possible from the creepily realistic rooms.
- Location: 5005 Ohio Avenue South, Seattle
- Players: four to eight
- Game length: 60 minutes
- Rooms: Georgetown Morgue, The Bank Job, Cell Block 12, Abducted
- Cost per person: $30
Quest Factor
This escape room experience is perfect for fiction lovers. Rooms are loosely themed to Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and Jurassic Park.
- Location: 511 Boren Avenue North, Seattle
- Players: two to six
- Game length: 60 minutes
- Rooms: Game of Kings, The Wizarding School, Space War, Jurassic Island
- Cost per person: $30
Hourglass Escapes
This family-friendly escape room accepts those aged 12 and over. It is encouraged that you come in costume and play the part of your given characters.
- Location: #422B 3131 Western Avenue, Seattle
- Players: two to 14
- Game length: 60 minutes
- Rooms: Rise of the Mad Pharaoh, Evil Dead 2 Dead by Dawn, Tales of the Ghostly Galleon
- Cost per person: $30
Time Escape
This “real-life escape game” is one of the trickiest due to the short amount of time that you have to solve the mystery. Time Escape has one location in Seattle and two in Canada.
- Location: 2702 3rd Avenue, Seattle
- Players: two to eight
- Game length: 45 minutes
- Rooms: Operation Rescue, Presidential Assassination, Time Warp, Castle Secrets, Spaceship Mysteries
- Cost per person: $35
Puzzle Break
While the rooms aren’t scary, they are only for those 18+ and 16+ with a guardian.
- Location: 2124 2nd Avenue, Seattle
- Players: two to eight
- Game length: 90 minutes
- Rooms: The Eventide Departure Red, The Eventide Departure Blue, Escape the Lost Temple, Escape from Seattle: The World’s Affair
- Cost per person: $30
Epic Team Adventures
This escape room is especially tailored towards teambuilding with cinematic sets and tricky puzzles that you won’t figure out alone. This spot also features virtual reality escape rooms.
- Location: #290 2815 2nd Avenue, Seattle
- Players: two to 10
- Game length: 45, 60, or 75 minutes
- Rooms: The Sparrow Files, The Maze of Games, Storybook Legends, The Vault of the Volcano God, Then Enigma Box, VR Escape Rooms, and Room 25 Live
- Cost per person: $30+
The Escape Artist
It calls itself America’s First Motion Escape Room, meaning that rooms may shake or rattle.
- Location: 4517 California Avenue SW, Seattle
- Players: two to seven
- Game length: 60 minutes
- Rooms: The 13th Floor, Trapped in Space, Spell Struck, and Dive to Atlantis
- Cost per person: $28+