7 glamorous restaurants in Seattle you need to visit

Just because a restaurant is glamorous doesn’t mean it’s overly fancy. Yes, there’s a difference.

Feel free to dress up or down for these seven Seattle restaurants — the atmosphere of each one will make you feel glamorous without having to break out your ballgown.

You might also like: 7 restaurants serving up the best table bread in Seattle

7 of the best spots to get grab-and-go food in Seattle

7 of the best gourmet chocolate shops in Seattle

Here are seven of the most glamorous restaurants in Seattle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The George Seattle (@thegeorgeseattle)

The George is not at all what it used to be. The spot has fully transformed and will have you feeling like you entered the world of a modern Gatsby. In addition to a new menu, the historic restaurant has been revamped with a gorgeous interior. We also recommend visiting their lobby bar — it’s spectacular.

Location: 411 University Avenue, Seattle

Phone: 206-621-7889

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conversation (@conversationseattle)

Conversation Seattle is talked about for a great reason: it’s delicious and offers an approachable fine dining experience in a welcoming setting. Executive Chef Kaleena Bliss makes her menus to foster conversation.

Location: 110 Stewart Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-512-1097

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canlis (@canlisrestaurant)

After nearly two years of incredible pop-ups and tasting menus, Canlis has officially returned to what we knew it as: delicious (yet approachable) fine dining.

Location: 2576 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle

Phone: 206-283-3313

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pink Door (@thepinkdoorrestaurant)

Start your meal with some fresh Northwest oysters on pink balsamico ice. Then, split two entrees and end with a tasty dessert. The restaurant prides itself on simple, fresh, and seasonal local ingredients that showcase true Italian classics.

Location: 1919 Post Alley, Seattle

Phone: 206-443-3241

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Anderson (@realmikeanderson)

While tacos may not be the most glamorous food to eat, this restaurant’s ambiance is so perfect that you won’t even notice. The Mexican restaurant’s dining room features a tree with lanterns, making for a perfectly gorgeous backdrop.

Location: 2359 10th Avenue East, Seattle

Phone: 206-709-2222

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Sorrento | Est. 1909 (@hotelsorrentoseattle)

More of a lounge than a restaurant, The Fireside Room is the perfect place for upscale drinks and perfectly mixed cocktails. We do recommend you come for classy drinks rather than a larger meal.

Location: 900 Madison Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-622-6400

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maximilien (@maximilienrestaurant)

Bask in beautiful views and fantastic French cuisine at Maximilien in Pike Place Market. The restaurant is known for its panoramic views of Puget Sound, Elliott Bay, West Seattle, and the Olympic Mountains, as well as an installation called Le Igloo.

Location: 81A Pike Street, Seattle

Phone: 206-682-7270

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram