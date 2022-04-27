7 glamorous restaurants in Seattle you need to visit
Just because a restaurant is glamorous doesn’t mean it’s overly fancy. Yes, there’s a difference.
Feel free to dress up or down for these seven Seattle restaurants — the atmosphere of each one will make you feel glamorous without having to break out your ballgown.
Here are seven of the most glamorous restaurants in Seattle.
The George
View this post on Instagram
The George is not at all what it used to be. The spot has fully transformed and will have you feeling like you entered the world of a modern Gatsby. In addition to a new menu, the historic restaurant has been revamped with a gorgeous interior. We also recommend visiting their lobby bar — it’s spectacular.
Location: 411 University Avenue, Seattle
Phone: 206-621-7889
Conversation Kitchen and Bar
View this post on Instagram
Conversation Seattle is talked about for a great reason: it’s delicious and offers an approachable fine dining experience in a welcoming setting. Executive Chef Kaleena Bliss makes her menus to foster conversation.
Location: 110 Stewart Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-512-1097
Canlis
View this post on Instagram
After nearly two years of incredible pop-ups and tasting menus, Canlis has officially returned to what we knew it as: delicious (yet approachable) fine dining.
Location: 2576 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle
Phone: 206-283-3313
The Pink Door
View this post on Instagram
Start your meal with some fresh Northwest oysters on pink balsamico ice. Then, split two entrees and end with a tasty dessert. The restaurant prides itself on simple, fresh, and seasonal local ingredients that showcase true Italian classics.
Location: 1919 Post Alley, Seattle
Phone: 206-443-3241
Facebook | Instagram
D’La Santa
View this post on Instagram
While tacos may not be the most glamorous food to eat, this restaurant’s ambiance is so perfect that you won’t even notice. The Mexican restaurant’s dining room features a tree with lanterns, making for a perfectly gorgeous backdrop.
Location: 2359 10th Avenue East, Seattle
Phone: 206-709-2222
Facebook | Instagram
The Fireside Room
View this post on Instagram
More of a lounge than a restaurant, The Fireside Room is the perfect place for upscale drinks and perfectly mixed cocktails. We do recommend you come for classy drinks rather than a larger meal.
Location: 900 Madison Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-622-6400
Facebook | Instagram
Maximillien
View this post on Instagram
Bask in beautiful views and fantastic French cuisine at Maximilien in Pike Place Market. The restaurant is known for its panoramic views of Puget Sound, Elliott Bay, West Seattle, and the Olympic Mountains, as well as an installation called Le Igloo.
Location: 81A Pike Street, Seattle
Phone: 206-682-7270
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram