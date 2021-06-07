7 u-pick farms to get your own berries around Portland this summer

It’s officially summer, and all kinds of delicious berries are popping up.

Spend a few days this summer picking juicy strawberries, plump blueberries, and anything else you can get your hands on.

U-pick farms are more fun than picking from various bins at the supermarket as it’s more bang for your buck, and it’s a great summer activity.

Grab your friends and family and head out to one of these seven u-pick berry farms around Portland:

Located on Sauvie Island, Columbia Farms U-Pick was planted in the early 1990s. What started as one acre of strawberries has blossomed into more than 15 different types of berries, covering over 80 acres.

Location: 21024 NW Gillihan Road, Portland

Phone: 503-621-3909

Facebook | Instagram

Located 20 minutes from Portland, Bonny Slope is a family-friendly u-pick blueberry farm. Bring your own containers and bags and collect as many blueberries as your heart desires.

Location: 3565 NW South Road, Portland

Phone: 503-816-9110

Facebook

Smith Berry Barn began in 1978 as a u-pick raspberry farm. They now specialize in over 20 varieties of berries, including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, Marionberries, as well as several varieties of blackberries, including boysenberry, loganberry, and tayberries.

Location: 24500 SW Scholls Ferry Road, Hillsboro

Phone: 503-628-2172

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Nappe Blueberry Farms primarily grows blueberries. The farm offers both hand-picked and machine-picked options of harvesting and strives to be the best sustainable agricultural grower in the Pacific Northwest.

Location: 10280 SE Orient Drive, Boring

Phone: 503-663-0885

Facebook

Douglas Farm is a fifth-generation family farm on Sauvie Island. Pick between marionberries, boysenberries, raspberries, apples, peaches, eggplants, pears, and so much more.

Location: 15330 NW Sauvie Island Road, Portland

Phone: 503-621-3177

Facebook | Instagram

In addition to u-pick berries, enjoy strawberry jam, old fashion donuts, ice cream, farm pops, and strawberry-rhubarb lemonade. You can also grab local beer or cider on tap and visit their farm animals.

Location: 17100 NW Sauvie Island Road, Portland

Phone: 503-621-3489

Facebook | Instagram

Those looking for a small, family-run farm should visit the Sunrise U-Pick. With juicy berries and bushes galore, you’re sure to walk home with way more blueberries than bargained for.

Location: 25863 NW West Union Road, Hillsboro

Phone: 503-380-5108

Instagram