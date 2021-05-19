7 places to get amazingly tasty Greek gyros in Portland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Restaurant – Gresham (@nicholasrestaurantgresham)

Nicholas has recently opened their third location, which increased the inside dining space from 1,000 to 4,000 square feet. We suggest starting your order with creamy hummus and warm pita, as well as tabouli salad before diving into a gyro.

Location: 1109 SE Madison Street, Portland

Phone: 503-235-5123

There is a lot to love on the menu at Amazing Gyro. It’s a vibrant and extensive menu — which is kind of surprising considering the size of the joint — that features all sorts of gyro styles, including gyro-toppings on french fries.

Location: 4250 SW Rose Biggi Avenue, Beaverton

Phone: 971 336 2908

Gyro House is a Mediterranean Grill with great food and huge portions. We can’t get enough of their gyro bowls and even gyro meat pizzas.

Location: 8140 SE Cora Street, Seattle

Phone: 503-206-8000

Giant Gyros is a family-owned restaurant that creates all of its food in-house. From sauces to marinades, all of the dishes at this spot are fully made with love.

Location: 18 SE 82nd Avenue, Portland

Phone: 503-252-5932

Angelina’s serves wonderful Greek gyros, heck, it’s in the name. Don’t skip out on the hummus or Greek salad before digging in to one of the wonderful gyros.

Location: 112 NW Couch Street, Portland

Phone: 503-477-5173

Abu Omar Gyros and Shawarma is an Iraqi food business that was founded in 2014. Although the place doesn’t look like much, one taste of their $7.99 gyro will have you stop judging from the outside.

Location: 426 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Portland

Phone: 503-799-7960

Portland Gyro was created from a passion for cooking that was passed down through generations. The truck has outdoor seating and delicious gyros for all.

Location: 400-432 SW Hall Street, Portland

Phone: 503-964-8459