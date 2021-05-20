7 places to get sweet and savory crepes in Portland

Whether you like your crepes sweet or savory, it’s undeniable that the thin sheets of dough can easily turn a rough day around.

Pick between fun fillings of Nutella and strawberry or stay classic with ham and cheese.

Here are seven of the best places to get crepes in Portland:

For over 11 years, Suzette has been impressing Portlanders with espresso, pastries, crepes, and small plates. While we appreciate their entire menu, we truly only stop by for the French crepes.

Location: 3342 SE Belmont Street, Portland

Phone: 503-546-0892

The urban creperie is no average hipster coffee shop. They offer sweet and savory crepes as well as salads and healthy snacks. We love their hangover crepe; it’s as beautiful as it is helpful.

Location: 1216 Southwest Morrison Street, Portland

Phone: 503-954-1492

Served out of a lime green and hot pink food cart, NE Creperie delivers on flavor. Don’t shy away and visit their locked-down location at 421 SW College Street.

Location: 421 SW College Street, Portland

Whether you’re looking for shakes, crepes, or ice cream cones, McBee’s has it both. Recently relaunched, the spot has a brand-new menu with revamped versions of your favorites.

Location: 18365 NW West Union Road, Portland

You may not like eating frogs and snails, but our French buddies sure do. You can’t hate on their tastes, however, when they’ve provided us with the tasty treat that is crepes.

Location: 3553 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 503-736-9381

Yet another food truck, Cafe de Crepe can often be found catering events, stopping by office lunches, and of course, at your favorite farmer’s market. We love their savory crepes, especially the one with artichokes.

Location: Food truck schedule is available online

Unlike french crepes, Bing Mi serves up egg-based crepes from the villages of Northern China. If you’re looking for a new way to enjoy crepes, this is it.

Location: 1845 NW 23rd Place, Portland

Phone: 971-930-2968

