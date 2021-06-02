7 of the juiciest barbecue spots in and around Portland

Whether you’re in it for the sides, tasty sauces, or slabs of meat, we won’t judge.

Here are seven of the best places to get barbecue in and around Portland:

Bark city b****h, bark bark city b****h is what you’ll be singing after one stop to Bark City BBQ. Enjoy whole BBQ trays, delicious sandwiches, and sides at this stop. We recommend washing it all down with a banana pudding milkshake — yum.

Location: 5235 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 971-258-4411

Podnah, we don’t know you, but we sure do love your pit. The wood-fired pit at Podnah’s cooks some of the tastiest meats in Portland. It’s so good that the spot often sells out each day.

Location: 1625 NE Killingsworth, Portland

Phone: 503-281-3700

Thank the lord for Reverend’s BBQ. Their smoked meats and fried chicken are to die for, and don’t even get us started on their chopped pork shoulder.

Location: 7712 SE 13th Avenue, Portland

Phone: 503-327-8755

Much like the coyote, we’re chasing after the roadrunner. The only difference? We’re looking for the Road Runner BBQ. Build your own plate or sandwich at this spot and load up on tasty sides for only $3 each. Meep meep is right.

Location: SE 52nd Avenue and SE Foster, Portland

Phone:503-310-2728

We sure do appreciate the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit for blessing us with those who’ve opened Holy Trinity Barbecue. Their Texas barbecue is so juicy, while their cheesy frits are unlike any you’ve ever tried.

Location: 3582 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland

You better alert us when it’s dinner time, especially when you’ve brought home Dinner Bell Barbecue. Don’t let the fact that it’s a food cart keep you away, the southern kitchen is anything but mediocre.

Location: 4400 NE Glisan Street, Portland

Phone: 503-739-0833

Ignore the brutal name for a second and come in for some of the best barbecue pork in Portland. And best brisket. And best lamb legs. And smoked chicken. Heck, The People’s Pig will have you piggin’ out on all of their delicious offerings.

Location: 3217 N Williams Avenue, Portland

Phone: 503-282-2800

