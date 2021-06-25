5 places to get perfect popsicles in and around Portland

If there’s one underrated summer treat, it would have to be the popsicle.

Forget about ice cream, which is filled with dairy and makes you feel heavy. The airy and light popsicle is where it’s at.

Here are five of our favorite popsicle spots in Portland.

Did you know that the world’s first vegan paleteria happens to be in Portland? The ice pop spot produces delicious vegan ice cream, popsicles, and paletas that are as pleasing to your eyes as they are on your tongue.

Location: 1223 SE Stark Street, Portland

Stellar Pop serves up USDA organic certified popsicles that are each made with fresh and local ingredients. The sister spot to Portland Juice Company, you can find their popsicles around Portland at farmers’ markets, for sale at Portland Juice Co., and other events.

Location: 1212 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 503-662-7202

In the spring of 2019, the owners of Kulfi Pdx were walking down the street looking for ice cream to fulfill their kulfi craving. The next day, Kiran decided to try to make it herself and stumbled on a hidden talent for making kulfi. Since then, they’ve been handing out popsicles and educating Portlanders about the wonder that is Kulfi.

Location: Schedule of appearances can be found online

Only in the summer does Cool Moon Ice Cream create Moon Pops. Their all-natural fruit popsicles come in multiple flavors including sours.

Location: 1105 NW Johnson Street, Portland

Phone: 503-224-2021

Sloshy Pops aren’t your regular ice pops, they’re alcoholic ice pops made with fresh in-season fruits and aromatics. Rather than having a brick-and-mortar store, Sloshy Pops does home delivery.

Location: Home delivery

