7 places to get delicious dessert in and around Portland

Portland is one of the best places to be if you’ve got a sweet tooth.

Our cafes, creperies, and shake spots are turning out incredible creations from the simple perfection of a slice of chocolate cake to the visual sensation of a whipped dessert, and much more.

Here (in no particular order) are seven must-try dessert spots in Portland:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauretta Jean’s Pie Shop (@laurettajeans)

Lauretta Jean’s started as a farmers’ market booth in 2011. It has since blossomed into a walk-up window for to-go service. You’ll be able to taste the love in each bake.

Location: 3402 SE Division Street, Portland

Phone: 503-235-3119

Location: SW 6th and Pine, Portland

Phone: 503-224-9236

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Crêperie (@urban_creperie)

Crepes make for some wonderful desserts. Urban Creperie offers both sweet and savory crepes which are sure to be the perfect end-of-day treat. We love their apple pie crepe; it’s filled with apple preserve, graham cracker, and bourbon caramel sauce.

Location: 1216 Southwest Morrison Street, Portland

Phone: 503-954-1492

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOUS les JOURS (@touslesjoursusa)

Whether you like a little sweetness or something wonderfully savory, Tous les Jours is serving up some of the best in the country. With over 50 locations throughout the United States, now is as good a time as any to enjoy the tasty menu.

Address: 11735 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton

Phone: 503-746-6735

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pie Spot (@piespotpdx)

You don’t go to Pie Spot expecting anything other than amazing pies. Pick between a wide array of seasonal flavors which are available with regular crust, or gluten-free. Pie Spot also offers vegan pies.

Location: 521 NE 24th Avenue, Portland

Phone: 503-913-5103

Location: 6935 NE Glisan Street, Portland

Phone: 971-279-4033

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikiko Mochi Donuts (@mikikomochidonuts)

Mikiko has set up shop at Mama Bird in NW Portland every weekend morning from 7:30 to 11 am. In addition, their deliciously chewy donuts can be purchased in the bakery section of New Seasons locations.

Location: New seasons locations

Location: 2145 NW Raleigh Street, Portland

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McBees Shakes Crepes Cones LLC (@mcbees_cafe)

Whether you’re looking for shakes, crepes, or ice cream cones, McBee’s has it all. Recently relaunched, the spot has a brand-new menu with revamped versions of your favorites.

Location: 18365 NW West Union Road, Portland

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubo (@kubopdx)

Although they sell an array of dishes, Kubo has delicious sweets and desserts that shouldn’t be forgotten about. All under $8, you’ve got to try the pandan salad, cassava cake, leche flan, and ube jam desserts.

Location: 4708 NW Bethany Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 503-746-4626

Facebook | Instagram