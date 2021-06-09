7 places to get some of the best Mexican food in Portland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Ⓥ 🌱🥷 (@vegan_ninja)

This local Mexican chain serves up a delicious variety of both vegan and vegetarian fare. Their vegan soy curl taco with grilled fajita vegetables, beans, onions, and cilantro is a sure-fire winner in our books.

Location: 3420 SE 50th Avenue, Portland

Phone: 503-875-2615

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FREEYOURMIND (@vpsychodelic666)

La Carreta has been cooking authentic Mexican food since 1990. Although their signature carnes are some of the best in the city, the restaurant also excels at delicious vegetarian options that won’t have you missing meat at all.

Location: 4534 SE McLoughlin Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 503-236-8089

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papi Chulo’s (@papichulostacos)

Papi has burritos, tacos, bowls, and more on the menu, all infused with the great vibe of their signature style. We love their burritos which ooze with cheese.

Location: 611 NW 13th Avenue, Portland

Phones: 503-206-6085

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geh (@gehbarnhart)

Ixtapa hand-picks all of their products by local producers to guarantee the best selection and flavors in our dishes. If you head over to their website, you may even find a coupon or two.

Location: 17102 SE Powell Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 503-912-6483

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocio’s Mexican Restaurant (@rociospdx)

Sister restaurant to Ponce’s in South East Portland, Rocio’s serves up so many varieties of Mexican dishes. If you’re not sure what exactly you’re hoping to eat, try the $15 combination plate and add on a gigantic taco for an additional $2.

Location: 2850 SE Gladstone, Portland

Phone: 971-266-8860

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Johnson (@jogayle92)

There are more than just burritos at Mi Burrito, although, you may just want to give one of their burritos a shot. There are 24 types of burritos at this spot, as well as over 15 types of tacos. If you’re more of a ceviche and taquito-type person, there’s some of that, too.

Location: 819 North Lombard Street, Portland

Phone: 503-289-2260

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria (@porquenotaqueria)

Why not enjoy family meals at ¿Por Qué No? The restaurant features a catering and to-go meal, which is perfect for springtime picnics. You can also opt to add taco bowls, which are deliciously filling.