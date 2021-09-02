7 Instagram-worthy dining experiences in and around Portland

There are so many new and Instagram-worthy restaurants popping up in Portland these days.

If, like us, you’re finding it hard to keep track, follow our bucket list below of snappable spots that also serve up delicious eats.

Here are seven of the most Instagram-worthy dining experiences in Portland:

If you want to look like you’re on vacation, Cubo is the spot for you. Lively and set up like an outdoor picnic, this colorful restaurant has delicious eats paired with cute photo ops.

Location: 3106 SE Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

Phone: 971-544-7801

Facebook | Instagram

Portland’s latest rooftop bar deserves a social media post solely for the view. Come for cocktails and ceviche and stay for the sunset over the skyline.

Location: 959 SE Division Street, Portland

Phone: 971-357-8020

Instagram

Sure, hopping onto a swing after eating isn’t great for your stomach, but what if you’re already on the swing? That’s right, instead of chairs, enjoy sitting on swings at EastBurn. Name something more Instagrammable, we’ll wait.

Location: 1800 East Burnside Street, Portland

Phone: 503-236-2876

Facebook | Instagram

Filled with gorgeous plants and sunlight, Tusk is one of our favorite Mediterranean and Middle Eastern-inspired spots in Portland and is perfect for your girls’-lunch-out snaps.

Location: 2448 East Burnside Street, Portland

Phone: 503-894-8082

Instagram

Oysters, lobster rolls, and adorable wallpaper are all the rage at Jacqueline. Pose in front of an adorable backdrop or make your followers drool with envy at your delicious food photos. Their $1 oyster happy hour doesn’t hurt, either.

Location: 2039 Southeast Clinton Street, Portland

Phone: 503-327-8637

Facebook | Instagram

We’re going to go ahead and say it. Eem is awesome. In addition to openly supporting human rights organizations, the spot offers delicious Thai dishes as well as providing a colorful spot for Instagram shots.

Location: 3808 N Williams Avenue, Portland

Phone: 971-295-1645

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

S’mores are just a camping thing? We don’t think so. The folks at 1927 S’mores Co. have decked out their shop to look like a forested paradise. We can guarantee that your taste buds will find the desserts just as magical.

Location: 1126 SW Alder Street, Portland

Phone: 503-334-8080

Facebook | Instagram