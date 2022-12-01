Old Montreal is hosting FREE outdoor holiday parties this month

Enjoy the holiday spirit in the timeless and unique decor of one of North America’s oldest neighbourhoods, Old Montreal.

After a long hiatus, Merry Montreal returns this December with a slew of free events to kick your Christmas spirit into high gear. Along with the Old Port’s historical cachet, restaurants, boutiques and renowned hotels, Merry Montreal features Place Nordique, Interstices Polaires, and a massive New Year’s Eve bash.

Place Nordique features DJs, live theatre, a band, interactive installations, and a winter beer garden. Local artists will be performing on stage to keep you entertained while a giant fire keeps you warm (the alcohol will help too).

On New Year’s Eve, the Old Port hosts thousands of guests in what Montreal en Fêtes calls “the biggest New Year’s Eve party in Canada.” The free event has a massive stage with a revolving door of local bands, food trucks, bar kiosks, and of course a countdown to 2023.

As if the Old Port needs any more reason to become even more magical, it will be, starting on December 16 until the end of the month.

Additional parties will also be held in downtown’s Dorchester Square.