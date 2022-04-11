Bienvenue: Your go-to guide for the ultimate 48 hours in Montreal

The clock is ticking. Montreal is vast, beautiful, and full of things to do. And if you’re only touching down in Quebec’s biggest city for a few days, you might need a handy guide on where to stay, eat, drink, and what to do.

Here is Daily Hive’s ultimate guide on how to spend the perfect 48 hours in Montreal.

Where to stay

Dating all the way back to the 17th century, Old Montreal (or the Old Port/Vieux-Montréal) is a must-see for anyone venturing into the island.

Featuring a slew of lively restaurants, charming shops, and cozy cafes, stay somewhere in the Old Port and wake up to narrow cobblestone streets and breathtaking views of the water.

Even if some of the places are pricey, it’s worth it — you’ll honestly feel like you’re in Europe.

St-Henri is a trendy neighbourhood adjacent to downtown. It’s full of great restaurants and popular eateries. Since you’re not actually downtown, you can find an Airbnb or hotel for a good price.

Le Plateau is a laid-back borough full of young people and charming townhouses.

Avenue Mont-Royal and rue Saint-Denis are popular, lined with casual cafes, tasty eats, busy bars, and a bunch of galleries, venues, and theatres.

Besides events, soak up the greenery thanks to its collection of parks, hiking trails, and bike paths.

Where to eat

Schwartz’s Deli is an absolute staple. You definitely won’t get this type of smoked meat anywhere else in Canada, and we daresay, maybe not even on the planet.

Grab yourself a side of fries, a cherry coke, pickle, and call it a meal. You won’t be disappointed.

Once you cross Montreal smoked meat off the list, tackle another classic Quebec dish: poutine.

Orange Julep is literally a giant orange sphere. You can’t miss it. And after fusing greasy poutine with their classic orange drink, you’ll miss it every day you don’t have it.

L’Express is a timeless French bistro in Le Plateau that offers a decadent upscale menu for a good price, and it’s open late (1 am) every single night.

Where to drink

Call it a patio, spell it terrace or terrasse; Hotel William Gray has a breathtaking view of Old Montreal. Fuse that in with a pretty nifty cocktail menu. You can’t go wrong.

The Atwater Cocktail Club is a speakeasy-style cocktail bar that is pretty darn cool. It’s dark, hip, and beautiful.

You’re not really supposed to snap pics inside, but that’s all part of the appeal.

Honey Martin Pub

If you’re looking for a watering hole that’s a bit more cozy, you can’t get comfier than Honey Martin Pub in NDG.

The spot has no Wi-Fi or TV, just flowing beer, good live music, and it’s pet-friendly.

Where to get caffeinated

Mercanti dishes out seriously tasty authentic Italian coffee across two locations in Montreal. The staff is friendly, the place is cozy, and the staff is friendly — what else do you need?

This trendy cafe has five locations spread out across Montreal, all of which are great coffee options.

It’s not often you stumble into a cafe that people use for wedding venues. This cathedral-style space has great coffee, good sandwiches and soups, and is located right in the middle of an always bustling downtown Montreal.

Things you have to check out

If you’re looking for a panoramic take-it-all-in view, Mont Royal is your best bet. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can tackle this by bike too.

Get your camera ready; this view is stunning.

Visited by over one million people each year, Notre-Dame Basilica is an active place of worship, an iconic heritage building, and a top-tier photo opp spot, both inside and out.

This urban oasis has more than 22,000 species of plants, 10 greenhouses, and over 20 thematic gardens spread out across 75 beautiful hectares.