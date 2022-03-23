8 incredible natural wonders you have to check out in Quebec (PHOTOS)

There’s no denying it: the landscape in Quebec is full of natural beauty.

From spectacular geological formations to dazzling waterfalls and limestone monoliths that are over 450 million years old, you needn’t leave the province to appreciate some absolutely stunning natural wonders.

Whether there’s a day trip in the cards or you want to cross all of these off your must-see list, here are eight natural wonders right here in Quebec that you undoubtedly have to check out.

We’ve loaded every entry with photos because they’re each too pretty not to…

Percé Rock is one of the world’s largest natural arches and is a result of millions of years’ worth of seawater and good ol’ Father Time.

The limestone monolith is an astounding five million tons of rock pierced by a natural 15-metre-high arch.

It’s found in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence on the tip of the gorgeous Gaspé Penninsula and might just be Quebec’s prized natural wonder.

Found just 15 minutes outside of Old Quebec, Parc de la Chute-Montmorency is a jaw-dropping site that dominates the landscape with 83-metre-high waterfalls.

You can approach the falls in various ways, including a cool cable car, in any season.

For those of you keeping track at home, Quebec’s Parc de la Chute-Montmorency is 30 metres higher than Niagra Falls.

What more do you need to hear other than the Mingan Archipelago — roughly 900 kilometres outside of Quebec City — is over 450 million years old?

The limestone monoliths consist of a chain featuring more than 1,000 mini islands and diverse wildlife that spans 152 kilometres.

Just outside Quebec City, there is a massive gorge that is…well…gorgeous.

Canyon Sainte-Anne can be visited by three of its suspension bridges or by zip line, all offering breathtaking views of the river.

The fjords of Saguenay aren’t only remarkable in Quebec, they’re ranked among some of the best in the world.

As an extension of the Saguenay River, these fjords feature more than 100 kilometres of hiking trails, kayaking, camping, snowshoeing, and ice fishing among deep forests, high cliffs, and breathtaking waterfront views.

Mont-Mégantic National Park is part of a phenomenon called the dark sky reserve, a network of 11 protected areas across the globe that are revered for stargazing.

While not a natural wonder, the site hosts the ASTROlab, the park’s astronomy centre. Here, you can explore the stars, forests, and the mountains, all year round. It’s quite literally out of this world.

The Magdalen Islands (Îles de la Madeleine) toe the line between Quebec and the Maritimes and are a small archipelago in the Gulf of the Saint Lawrence that has a land area of 205 square kilometres.

Naturally, people come to check out the islands’ sand beaches and steadily-eroding sandstone cliffs in the summer and the seals in the winter.

It’s also a great location for tourists who like to bike, camp, sea kayak, windsurf, and kitesurf.

With over 400 surrounding lakes and six major rivers running through it, Mont-Tremblant National Park is a haven for campers and boaters.

The national park — the oldest in Quebec — has over 50 different types of mammals and 200 different bird types.

Soak it all in in the summer or tackle its numerous ski and snowboarding slopes in the winter.