A Look Inside: $9.9M Westmount home for sale with an INDOOR HOCKEY RINK (PHOTOS)

A jaw-dropping Westmount home with breathtaking views of the island has hit the market for a cool $9.9 million.

Courtesy of real estate agency, Re/Max Québec, this massive and spacious 26-room house is perched above the city skyline on Trafalgar Sreet — one of only a handful of homes on the quiet Westmount street.

Re/Max real estate broker Joseph Montanaro says panoramic views are offered from “almost every vantage point and will have you feeling as though you are living in the hills of Los Angeles.”

The contemporary six-bedroom, three-car garage home has “unparalleled views,” with a massive open-concept design.

One outstanding feature is the second floor’s synthetic floor hockey rink, meaning it’s not skateable with ice skates but pucks will glide across the floor as if you’re playing on a rink.

There’s also a gym, laundry room, balcony, jacuzzi, and outdoor pool.

Montanaro says the house has a “true gourmet kitchen,” which has double Viking Professional eight-burner gas ranges, double fridge and freezer, indoor gas grills, a griddle iron, a butler pantry, and an extra large centre island that can seat six people comfortably.

The Westmount home also has a game/pool room, refrigerated wine cellar, three fireplaces, two balconies, elevator access to all floors, and a geothermal floor system.

What do you think? How long can your kids run around and play indoor in-home hockey?