Skybridge skyline: Peek inside Montreal's stunning $730M megaproject condos (RENDERINGS)

One of Montreal’s biggest residential projects ever is well underway in the form of downtown’s $730 million Maestria Condos.

The Maestria Condominiums venture is currently being built by real estate developer Groupe Devimco who says the condos will become the “most iconic structure in all of Montreal.”

Once completed, the building will feature the highest residential tower in the city and will be the largest mixed-use residential project in all of Quebec.

The condo’s prized feature is its suspended skybridge which will connect the two towers of the megaproject, reaching across the 26th and 27th floors of the 58- and 61-storey downtown buildings.

Combined, the twin buildings will have room for 1,042 condos and 700 additional rental apartment units.

The skybridge itself will connect more than 40,000 sq ft of common areas in both towers, including 2,915 sq ft on the 26th floor while offering stunning panoramic views of downtown Montreal and the St. Lawrence River, as well as a breathtaking bird’s-eye view of Place des Festivals and the Quartier des Spectacles.

Living spaces

Maestria says it will offer “elegant and refined living spaces,” ranging from virtual golf to terraces, luxury furniture, lounges, a library, theatre room, fitness centre, and an indoor and outdoor pool.

“After a virtual golf session or a workout in the state-of-the-art gym and a dip in the indoor or outdoor pool, head to the thermal circuit or the rooftop to bask in the last rays of sunshine,” says the website.

The building will also have a 51,000 sq ft commercial centre which will incorporate restaurants, cafes, and convenience stores into the project.

Penthouses

“Maestria Condominiums enhances your lifestyle on all levels,” says the website. From the 56th to the 61st floor, Maestria will offer two- and three-bedroom penthouses that will have “incomparable comfort and freedom,” with living areas that start at 1,411 sq ft.

There are 28 penthouses for sale, overlooking the two magnificent towners and the city. “Treat yourself to the privilege of dwelling in one of the most ideally located living spaces downtown, at the crossroads of the arts and culture.”

Studios and Condos

One- to three-bedroom studios and condos will be available for purchase along with hundreds of rental unites.

“Maestria invites you to experience your own private lodge in the heart of the highest residential tower in Montreal,” urges the website. “The red carpet awaits!”

You can check out the floor plans of the $776,000 condos right here.

Move-in

Construction on the 58- and 61-storey buildings have been undergoing since 2019 and the entire project will be move-in ready by Fall 2024.

