Snow joke: Here's what Montreal and a mid-April snowstorm looks like (PHOTOS)

If April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, then April snowstorms should bring something spectacular.

As the beginning of the post Easter workweek gets going in Montreal, up to 15 cm of snowfall is expected for the metropolitan area in a good ol’ fashion late-season snowstorm.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Montreal area, crediting the snowfall to a “major weather system from the US East Coast” that could dump between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow across the island.

As if an April 19 snowstorm isn’t enraging enough, temperatures are expected to be “very close” to freezing, says the weather alert, and the wet snow could “result in local power outages.”

The weather agency warns that “visibilities will be significantly reduced in heavy snow this morning during the rush hour’ and caution that roads could quickly become slippery.

Montrealers awoke to the surprising snowstorm on Monday, perhaps hoping to go on a tulip bloom or cherry blossom hunt. Instead, it looks like mid-January.

Thankfully, the snowpocalypse isn’t expected to persist past Tuesday and the rest of the week for Montreal actually looks like this mythical season called spring.

In case you haven’t been angrily looking outside your window enough already today, here’s how people have reacted to the snowstorm on Twitter and what a maddening April 19 looks like through the eyes of Instagram.

Two seasons colliding as is often the case in #Montreal.

Tulips on this Easter weekend watching over Mother Nature having a tantrum.

Same ol’ same ol’.#mtlmoments #lastsnowstorm (I hope). pic.twitter.com/gqdFDR1wAt — Diana Yaz 🇺🇦 (@DFYdigital_) April 19, 2022

Seriously

It’s April 19th

Snow go away #Montreal pic.twitter.com/z7ucxRkFJd — Rina De Cola (@rinadecolamtl) April 19, 2022

It’s like being in a snow globe this morning. About 10 cm expected #Montreal #snow pic.twitter.com/nIAPJuqcJa — Anna Asimakopulos (@asimakoaa) April 19, 2022

A beautiful spring morning in Montreal pic.twitter.com/A043U6rwdi — Dr. Catherine Scott (she/they) (@Cataranea) April 19, 2022