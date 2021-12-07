Get professional Christmas photos at this enchanting alley in Montreal

Montrealers can get their portrait taken by a professional photographer at an enchanting Christmas-themed alleyway.
On Saturdays and Sundays until December 19th, photographer Caroline Perron will be on-site taking pictures in front of the alleyway’s Christmas set up.
The alleyway features a fireplace, comfy red armchair, lanterns, and (obviously) a Christmas tree.
The Enchanted Alley Photobooth is hosted by Promenade Wellington in Verdun and can be found between Palco and Dollarama.
Reservations must be made online in order to partake in the photoshoot and prices range from $75 to $125.
Enchanted Alley Photobooth
When: From now until December 19
Where: Between Palco and Dollarama (4023 Wellington Street, Verdun)
Price: $75 – $125, reservations online