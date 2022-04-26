Free flower exhibition celebrating influential women to bloom in Montreal

After another long winter, Montreal is getting into the full spring swing of things. With that comes a longing for a burst of colour.

Luckily, the vibrant Fleurs de Villes FEMMES exhibit will soon make its way to town. After stints in places like Miami, London, and Toronto, the floral series dedicated to historically significant women will arrive at Complexe Desjardins on May 20, remaining there until May 29.

Mannequins over the years have paid tribute to the outfits and costumes of icons such as Cher, Aretha Franklin, Grace Jones, and Celine Dion. “Harbingers of change, rule-breakers and trailblazers, we celebrate these women’s wide-ranging contributions through creative tributes in the form of fresh floral mannequins,” says the exhibit’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleurs de Villes (@fleursdevilles)

Montreal’s unique collection will feature 20 installations that showcase the work of Quebec-based florists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleurs de Villes (@fleursdevilles)

For more information, please visit the Fleurs de Villes website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleurs de Villes (@fleursdevilles)

Where: Complexe Desjardins

When: May 20 to 29

Price: Free