Get unlimited Montreal metro rides this weekend for less than $20

Osheaga festivalgoers will have one more thing to celebrate this weekend as they’ll be able use Montreal’s transit system for a discounted price.

On Thursday the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced an unlimited weekend fare would be available to riders for $18.25.

[Special fare] 🚇🚌💡 Available exclusively on July 28 and 29, the @osheaga unlimited weekend fare is valid from 10AM on July 29, until 5AM on August 1. For $18,25, it allows you to fully enjoy your weekend. pic.twitter.com/LX6m76VUIl — STM (@stminfo) July 27, 2022

Going on sale July 28 and 29, the pass is valid from 10 am on July 29 until 5 am on August 1.

The 15th edition of Osheaga officially kicks off on Friday at 2 pm, which means those taking public transit will have ample time to arrive while still enjoying a discounted fee. The festival will likely wrap up before midnight on Sunday.

The STM made another positive stride earlier this week when they announced — to the delight of many — that they would be updating turnstiles within the next year, allowing riders to pay for entry with bank cards.

The new technology will likely lower wait times at ticket booths.