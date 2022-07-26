You'll soon be able to pay for STM fare at turnstiles using bank cards
It’s admittedly frustrating to need an STM pass, not have cash, and needed to use the fare vending machines or booths.
But that will soon change.
The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced it will be updating its turnstiles, allowing riders to pay for fares at the turnstiles, using bank cards.
- You might also like:
- Here are some of the most architecturally interesting buildings in Montreal (PHOTOS)
- You now need to make WAY more money to buy a home in Montreal
- Quiz: How well do you know your Montreal metro stations?
The STM says all of its turnstiles are “getting a new look,” that will them “compatible with NFC technology and will allow bank cards to be read.”
NFC is near-field communication which allows short-range wireless connectivity technology that uses magnetic field induction to allow devices to communicate when they’re touched together or placed near each other.
Essentially, you’ll be able to tap your bank card on turnstiles for quick access into the metro.
[Network info] 🚇💅✅ Our turnstiles and wide fare gates are getting a brand new look! In addition to being equipped with new, more visible and larger screens, our card readers will eventually be compatible with NFC technology and will be able to read bank cards. pic.twitter.com/njeiceRlcR
— STM (@stminfo) July 25, 2022
The STM says the tech that will be updated into the turnstile infrastructure “still needs to be put in place” and says the installation throughout its network should “take about a year.”