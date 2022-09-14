UF-"Non": Quebec is the least likely province in all of Canada to spot a UFO

If the truth is out there, it’s not here in Quebec.

La belle province is the province in Canada with the smallest odds of bumping into a UFO (unidentified flying object), according to new sighting data from an Ontario-based casino publication.

It’s unsure why a casino might study aliens — probably because the odds of winning big at a casino and seeing an extraterrestrial are about the same…

Casino Source says UFOs have been spotted in Canada ever since the country was founded and that a top Canadian ufologist was recently called in to brief the minister of defence on unidentified flying objects. “The government keeps a database of over 9,000 records of UFO information, so their existence is hard to deny,” says the blog.

Casino Source says it decided to find out which province has the best and worst odds of seeing a UFO and compiled an in-depth (or more accurately, an outer-depth) study courtesy of data from the National UFO Reporting Center.

Ontario is the UFO capital of Canada, says the report, citing 2,380 sightings — twice the number of extraterrestrial encounters recorded in British Columbia (1,151), which ranks second overall.

Meanwhile, Alberta (654 encounters) is the third most likely province to have encountered alien life. Right behind are Manitoba and Nova Scotia, which had 230 and 212 encounters, respectively.

Quebec has only 102 recorded sightings out of a population of over eight million, for tough UFO sighting odds of 840/1.

The blog qualified Quebec as a “low activity” UFO region of Canada.

Unless that’s what the UFOs want us to think?