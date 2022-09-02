Nationwide poll votes Quebec the least liked province in Canada

Wait, what did we do, Quebec? Why does the rest of Canada hate us?

Is it a national crime to have tasty poutine, the NHL’s winningest franchise, and infuriating French language laws?

Leger has conducted a new national poll which will likely be divisive for some Canadians, as the results have declared British Columbia as the country’s favourite province and la belle province as the least liked.

According to Leger, Quebec tops Canadians’ least favourite province/territory (apart from their own) with a pretty resounding 21%, only being topped by pollers who opted not to answer (24%).

More specifically, 26% of people polled over the age of 55 voted Quebec as their least favourite compared to 18% of answers from the 18-54 crowd.

It also seems like the fine folks in the Atlantic provinces aren’t fans of Quebec as 34% of them voted Quebec as their least liked, as did 26% of Ontarians, 25% in BC, and 31% of Albertans and Manitobans.

Canadians cited “the people” and “it’s boring” as top reasons for choosing their least favourite province, rounded out at 26% and 25%, respectively.

Those 27% of people who voted for “something else” better not be hating on poutine…

What’s more, nearly three in 10 Canadians polled strongly feel that Quebec is a “threat to national unity,” compared to 16% of whom thought Alberta was for the same question.

The full nationwide survey — which polled over 1,500 Canadians — can be found online. We’re not sure who barfed in your Corn Flakes, Canada, but take it easy on ol’ Quebec, will ya?

We’re all friends here, eh?