A look inside: Gorgeous 27-room $3.5M estate outside of Montreal
If you’re in the market for a new home and you want an estate that feels like you’re in a fairy tale, this 27-room house in Mont-Saint-Hilaire should be on your radar.
The property comes with its own apple orchard and the house is built right into the mountainside.
“Immediately entering the home is raw marble flooring, which automatically gives you a sense of comfort and a welcoming environment,” says the Engel & Völkers listing. “The main living room offers a large, warm living space with the presence of one of the property’s three fireplaces. The office which is located in the tower, offers a distinct and unique workspace. A large kitchen, beautifully designed with plenty of cabinetry space, a large three spot sink, and a large gas stove.”
The house has a 10-car driveway, a wood stove and fireplace, a fully furnished basement, a bathroom with a hot tub and jacuzzi. The property also offers views of the Montreal skyline, the Richelieu River, and Mont Saint-Hilaire.
The house was built in 2009 and can be yours at a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for $12,700 a month.