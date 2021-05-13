A new urban forest park is coming to the Quartier des Spectacles

The Quartier des Spectacles is getting a brand new urban forest park, adding some much-needed greenery to downtown Montreal.

According to a press release from the city, the new landscape will be part of the International Landscape Art Competition.

The park will be built on “terrain no 066,” which is between de Maisonneuve and President-Kennedy, centrally located on Bleury and Jeanne-Mance.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement on Wednesday and congratulated the landscape architecture and urban design firm WAA Montreal who designed the project.

The park’s development budget is set at $8.5 million and is set to open in 2024.

Mario Nájera, Raquel Peñalosa, Diana Elizalde et WAA Montréal remportent le concours international d’architecture de paysage. Leur projet permettra d’aménager un tout nouveau parc, au nord de la place des Festivals, et d’en faire une forêt urbaine au cœur du @QDS_MTL! #polmtl pic.twitter.com/VXlnR4LTwM — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 12, 2021

Plante says the park will add 50% more greenery and create a “multifunctional space combining versatility and flexibility” to allow activities and festivals to occur during the summer.