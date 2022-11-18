Food

Opening date for Montreal's brand new T&T Supermarket revealed

Montreal’s new T&T supermarket has finally announced when they’ll open.

On Friday, the supermarket chain shared a video on Instagram announcing that the 6,500 square metre store at 300 Sainte-Croix Avenue will be opening its doors to the public on Thursday, December 15.

Back in October, the long-awaited grocery store’s iconic green sign was put up.

In a press release, the Asian Canadian grocery chain, which is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, says its new Montreal store, which features both prepared Asian meals and imports, will be the largest of all their Canadian locations.

It will be conveniently located between Highways 15 and 40 in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

