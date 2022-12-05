Classic 147-year-old Montreal home hits the market for just under $1.3M (PHOTOS)

A typical Montreal home has hit the market.

Montreal has a very iconic residential architectural style that remains a mainstay on the island, even after it was fashioned in the last 1800s.

A 147-year-old home has been listed by real estate agency Centris, which is being marketed as a “hidden gem in the heart of downtown.”

The beautiful townhouse is located on a quiet street which perfectly combines the advantages of urban living and the privacy of a single-family home.

The home was built in 1875 and has “a lot of history and style,” offering three floors of living space, a separate entrance to the basement, a large terrace, a tool shed, and two parking spots in the backyard.

In the late 1800s, hundreds of these colourful buildings with ornate facades dominated across several Montreal boroughs.

Due to the industrialization of Montreal at the time, homeowners were making the move into these long apartments that had kitchens in the back, the typical spiral staircases, and a small lot out back.

While this particular Montreal home (1828 rue Tupper) has had its complete interior renovated over the past five years, its exterior still has the iconic style and ornate cornices of the late 19th century.

The 14-room home has three bedrooms (one in the basement), two bathrooms, and is available for $1,299,000.