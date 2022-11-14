Home sweet home: The oldest intact building in Montreal is over 350 years old

Montreal has an abundance of interesting history, some of which dates back almost four centuries old.

The Le Ber-Le Moyne House and its Annex are the oldest intact buildings on the island of Montreal. They were built between 1669 and 1671 for two of the most important merchants of the colony, Jacques Le Ber and Charles Le Moyne, on a site known and frequented by Indigenous peoples.

At the request of ambitious fur traders, the Maison Le Ber-Le Moyne constitutes the oldest fur trading post in the country.

Recognized as a National Historic Site of Canada in 2002, the Maison Le Ber-Le Moyne operated as a fur-trading post until 1685 before being damaged by a fire in 1689. Obviously, the house was subject to dozens of renovations between 1689 and 1946 before the City of Lachine acquired it and turned it into a museum.

Today, the property consists of its original house, the rear annex, and a separate utility building constructed at the same time as the house.

Historically, the Maison Le Ber-Le Moyne served as a storage post during the fur trade, due to it being clearly visible on a high point of the canal and conveniently accessible by land.

The City of Montreal says the house was a “necessary stop on trips between Ville-Marie and the Great Lakes Basin.” To avoid the turbulence of the Lachine Rapids, departing canoes bound for the Great Lakes loaded cargo there and unloaded furs on their return. The house was a refuelling station and a meeting place.

The Maison Le Ber-Le Moyne is accessible and presents over 400 objects including clothing, utensils, cutlery, toys, and dolls from the 17th century.

The residence and its surroundings serve as exemplary characteristics of French Regime architecture. Its strategic location reminds locals and tourists that Lachine – the third parish founded on the island of Montreal — played a significant role in the commercial and industrial development of New France and Canada.

The Maison Le Ber-Le Moyne is accessible to locals and tourists via the Musée de Lachine — except in wintertime. Probably due to the fact that it’s 353 years old.

The museum reopens for the season in May.