A unique attraction in Quebec City should be added to your winter to-do list.

This giant toboggan slide, set to the backdrop of the most photographed hotel in the world, is more than a century old.

Residents of Quebec City became familiar with the Dufferin Terrace’s The Toboggan Slide in 1884.

A few years later, the iconic Château Frontenac was erected next to the slide, and it’s been a match made in heaven every winter since.

The slide zips down the hill at top speeds of 70 km/h. As long as Mother Nature cooperates, three aisles of ice slide trails are available every day until the end of March.

Four passengers can zoom down one toboggan at a time, so hold onto your hat and let ‘er rip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Au 1884 (@au1884)

The slide works on a ticket system, one per sledder per ride. One ticket costs $3.50, two is $6.50, three is $9, and four is a smooth $11. The slide is free for children under the age of three, and there is a cafe on-site to keep you warm (and hot chocolate for the wee sliders).

Tickets are only available online only and are non-refundable. The slide is open every day from 10 am to 5 pm.

“Wonderfully rich in culture and history, Dufferin Terrace remains an extremely popular site for visitors to enjoy live entertainment and a unique viewpoint onto the magnificent St. Lawrence River,” says the Au 1884 website. Overlooked by the iconic Chateau Frontenac, this boardwalk will treasure a buried archaeological crypt that reveals the remains of four defensive forts and two castles named Saint Louis, than Haldimand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Au 1884 (@au1884)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OuiOurQuebec (@ouiourquebec)

Every year, Dufferin Terrace hosts nearly 2.5 million visitors annually.

What do you think? Is this going to be on your “I want to do that this winter” radar?

The Toboggan Slide

When: Every day until the end of March

Time; 10 am – 5 pm

Where: Dufferin Terrace

Price: $3.50 – $11