Here's what Montreal's weather looks like for Grand Prix weekend

Race goers and Montreal party people alike will be spending a lot of time outdoors this weekend. And if you’ve got big Grand Prix plans, you may want add an umbrella to your list of F1 essentials.

According to Environment Canada, both Friday and Saturday currently have a 60% to 70% chance of showers throughout the island. Friday, the warmer of the two days, is expected to hit a high of 23°C. While temperatures for both nights are expected to dip down to about 10°C.

While periods of rain are expected to last throughout Friday night, a 30% chance of showers is in the forecast for Saturday evening.

Luckily things look like they will clear up for the big race on Sunday, which will likely see a high of 22°C with little to no clouds followed by more clear skies overnight.