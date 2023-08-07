Tickets to the 2024 Montreal Grand Prix are already almost sold out

While the race is a little less than a year away, tickets for the 2024 Montreal Grand Prix seem to be selling fast.

Last month, Formula 1 Canada announced that tickets for next year’s three-day event would be available as of July 26.

Fans of the sport, along with folks looking to capitalize on the festivities, wasted no time in securing their spot. Now, those who waited will be lucky if there are any left by September.

According to the tickets page on gpcanada.ca, only a “limited quantity” of General Admission tickets remain.

Meanwhile, passes to all of the 13 grandstands have already been bought up.

So, if you wanted to avoid the re-sale route, the only option remaining, it seems, is to purchase tickets in of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve’s three terrace seating sections.

Unfortunately, the prices in this VIP section are laps ahead of those in General Admission, selling for upwards of $1,200 a day.

The high demand for Grand Prix tickets is not a total surprise, though, due to the massive turnout we saw at the event this past June.

Despite a fairly rainy weekend, the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix boasted the best-ever attendance in the event’s history as a whopping 345,000 race fans came out to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve over three days to witness the action.

Plenty of A-listers were also in attendance, such as chef Gordon Ramsay, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and DJ Martin Garrixx, who were all on the ground for the Sunday race.

As for the schedule for next year’s race, it’s set to take place a little earlier.

The Canadian Grand Prix, which is sandwiched between races in Monaco (May 26) and Spain (June 23), will return on Sunday, June 9. As per usual, the weekend’s practice sessions and qualifying laps will occur in the 48 hours prior to the race, on June 7 and 8 respectively.