F1 announces new dates for 2024 Montreal Grand Prix race

While some Montrealers may still be recovering from Grand Prix weekend, the dates for next year’s race have already been set.

This week, Formula 1 announced its 24-race schedule for 2024. Some dates have been changed as a way of regionalizing the calendar to reduce the distances travelled.

The Canadian Grand Prix, which is sandwiched between races in Monaco (May 26) and Spain (June 23), will return on Sunday, June 9 to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

As per usual, the weekend’s practice sessions and qualifying laps will occur on June 7 and 8 respectively.

24 races in 2024 with big steps forward in regionalisation 🌏 Introducing next year’s Formula 1 calendar 🗓️#F1 pic.twitter.com/JTSWJL29yH — Formula 1 (@F1) July 5, 2023

The Canadian Grand Prix returned to Montreal in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Since it’s been back, the race weekend has taken place in later June. Next year will seemingly mark a return to the old schedule.

On the 2024 calendar, Montreal’s event is not the only outlier. The Miami Grand Prix, which is scheduled for May 3-5, has similarly been crammed in between the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (May 17-19) and the Chinese Grand Prix (April 19-21).

The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix boasted the best-ever attendance record in the event’s history.

Despite a fairly rainy weekend in Montreal, this year’s race surpassed expectations as a whopping 345,000 race fans came out to witness the world’s best drivers.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished at the top of the podium for the second year in a row.