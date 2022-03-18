Spring forward! 13 things to do in Montreal this weekend: March 18 to 20

Montreal is welcoming back two pleasant sights this weekend: the historic St. Patrick’s Day Parade and springtime.

As we officially bid au revoir to winter and welcome in the new season, here are a bunch of things to do in Montreal this weekend.

From grabbing a few pints to celebrate St. Paddy’s to staying as far away as possible from crowds of people, here are a few things to consider.

The 197th edition of the parade will return to Ste. Catherine Street after cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the usual direction of The United Irish Societies of Montreal, Inc., organizers say the parade will be “a little smaller than normal” but will have flashes of its former glory.

There won’t be any floats but there will be dancing (and drinking in the streets).

When: Sunday, March 20

Time: 9:30 am

Where: Ste. Catherine Street & Rue Lambert-Closse

Cabane Panache «P’tit shack» edition View this post on Instagram A post shared by Promenade Wellington (@promenadewellington) It might be a good time to channel your inner lumberjack because a maple syrup festival is on its way to Montreal this weekend. The tenth annual urban cabane à sucre will feature two days of woodcutting, maple taffy on snow, immersive decorations, live music, and of course, maple syrup. Cabane Panache says this year’s festival will be transformed into a “p’tit shack” version, due to organizers finalizing plans before Quebec announced its reopening plan. When: March 19 to 20

Time: Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: In front of Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs church

Price: Free admission

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papa Roach (@paparoach)

Papa Roach, the American rock band formed in 1993, is rocking out Laval’s Place Bell this weekend.

When: Sunday, March 20

Time: 6:50 pm

Where: Place Bell, Laval

Price: Starting at $62.50, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Maniscalco (@sebastiancomedy)

The very funny Sebastian Maniscalco had booked the Bell Centre in 2019, just before the pandemic shut everything down.

After two years, the comedian is back, headlining his “Nobody Does This” tour.

When: Friday, March 18

Time: 7 pm

Where: Centre Bell

Price: Starting at $42, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seasoned Dreams (@seasoneddreams)

How about a cheesy start to the weekend?

Seasoned Dreams is celebrating its official opening by dishing out a free plate of mac ‘n cheese.

When: Friday, March 18

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 3910 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imagine Monet (@imagine_monet)

Montreal has welcomed an immersive Charles Monet exhibition, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world.

Imagine Monet immerses visitors at Arsenal Contemporary Art for what is the exhibit’s world premiere.

Akin to the Imagine Van Gogh exhibition before the pandemic, the Monet exhibit displays more than 200 works from the artist through a projector, giant murals, and an immersive soundtrack.

The event explores works from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s and will “immerse the viewer in the heart of the works painted by the artist, particularly in France,” says the Arsenal Contemporary Art’s event listing.

When: Daily until March 27

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Arsenal Art Contemporain — 2020 Rue William

Price: $26 – $39, tickets only available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vieux-Port Steakhouse (@vieuxportsteakhouse)

The annual Happening Gourmand restaurant festival is back for the first time in two years, and dare we say, this year’s edition is better than ever.

The 14th annual Happening Gourmand is taking place from now until April 3, and eleven of Old Montreal’s most prestigious restaurants are participating.

Check out all the participating spots right here.

When: From now until April 3

Time: Varying times

Where: Various spots

Price: under $40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cabane Au Pied de Cochon (@cabaneaupieddecochon)

Three words: maple syrup taffy.

It’s slurpin’ season and you can’t top Quebec spots. Check out our favourites right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New City Gas (@newcitygas)

A dramatic kinetic laser performance installation is taking place at New City Gas by Japanese multimedia artist Shohei Fujimoto.

The exhibit invites guests to “exist in a space and time all on its own.”

Trippy.

When: From now until April 10

Time: 4:30 to 8 pm

Where: New City Gas – 950 rue Ottawa

Price: $19 – $28, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal)

Every outlet at Montreal’s biggest food court will be serving brunch from Saturday to Sunday.

Breakfast pizza? Brunch poutine? Middle Eastern, Indian, and Japanese eggs?

It’s got it all.

We’re talking 13 different brunch options, all at one spot. Go big.

When: March 19 & 20

Time: Brunch offered 11:30 am to 3 pm (open until 8 pm)

Where: 705 rue Ste. Catherine Ouest, Eaton Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mademoiselle montréal (@mademoiselle_montreal)

Why not get into spring by feeling like you’re outside in the summer?

The Biodôme de Montréal features a “multisensory and immersive experience” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas and soak up some seriously cool animals and greenery.

It feels like you’re trekking through the Costa Rican jungle.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Förena Cité Thermale (@forena_cite_thermale)

Head out to Saint-Bruno and kick your feet up and relax at Förena Cité Thermale.

Set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno and inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.

When: Every day

Time: 10 am – 10 pm

Where: 250 Rang des Vingt Cinq Est, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

How about a little interplanetary travel this weekend?

The Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium has two separate theatres devoted to space and astronomy.

It’s pretty trippy but a great venture into the outer limits.

When: Every day

Time: 9:30 am – 5 pm

Where: 4801 Pierre-de Coubertin Ave