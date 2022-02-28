Montreal's St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning next month

Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back after a two-year hiatus.

The 197th edition of the parade will return to Ste. Catherine Street after cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the usual direction of The United Irish Societies of Montreal, Inc., organizers say the parade will be “a little smaller than normal” but will have flashes of its former glory.

There won’t be any floats this year. The parade will mainly consist of members of the Irish community walking the traditional Ste. Cat route. The United Irish Societies of Montreal say there will be live music and dancing, so get that green spring jacket and face paint ready.

Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the oldest of its kind in Canada, having taken place every year in the city since 1824, safe for the last two.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Parade had been held every year for 195 consecutive years.

The parade will begin on March 20 at Ste. Catherine and Rue Lambert-Closse at 9:30 am.