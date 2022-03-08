7 sweet and syrupy sugar shacks worth checking out around Montreal

The end of wintertime means the arrival of maple syrup season, and Montreal is literally oozing with a great selection of sugar shacks that aren’t too much of a trek.

Whether you’re looking for some horse-drawn carriage rides, some sticky and tasty maple treats, or some sappy photo ops, there are plenty of reasons to sneak away from the city and get a taste of the country life.

Typically open from early March to mid-April, here are a selection of sugar shacks that should be on your pre-spring radar.

Because nothing says “come to my place for brunch” like authentic Quebec maple syrup.

Sucrerie de la Montagne is a bit of a sugar shack anomaly because it’s open year-round. The shack is in the middle of a 120-acre forest surrounded by century-old maples atop Mont Rigaud.

Sucrerie de la Montagne’s founders Pierre Faucher and his son Stefan are devoted to respecting the heritage of their forefathers and perpetuating Quebec traditions with authenticity.

Plus, they serve a mean breakfast.

Address: 300 Chemin Saint-Georges, Rigaud

Distance from Montreal: 68 km

Dates: Open year round



This rustic, barn-style sugar shack in Mont-Saint-Gregoire hosts dance nights, live music, a petting zoo, children’s playgrounds, hiking trails, maple syrup demonstrations, and of course, delicious treats.

Érablière au Sous-Bois has one of the most extensive selections of maple products in all of Quebec. You can pick up maple syrup, maple dressing, maple caramel, maple candy, maple chocolate, maple tea, and maple jelly, to name a few.

Where: 150 Chemin du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire

Distance from Montreal: 53 km

Dates: From now until April 26



Situated in St Benoit de Mirabel, Cabane à Sucre Au Pied de Cochon is run by the renowned Quebec Chef Martin Picard. His unique sugar shack offers indulgent twists on traditional maple syrup recipes.

If you’re looking for everything maple syrup (including maple syrup ketchup) and tasty meat, Au Pied de Cochon is up your alley.

Where: 11382 Rang de la Fresnière, St Benoit de Mirabel

Distance from Montreal: 55 km

Date: From now until early May



In addition to Érablière Au Palais Sucré’s old maple grove, the site also features tractor rides, a petting zoo, and interactive games for the little maple syrupers.

Érablière Au Palais Sucré features a variety of hearty dishes, perfect for that wintertime chill, including roasted potatoes, baked beans, bacon, and homemade bread.

And, of course, to satisfy your sugar craving, you have to try the grand-pere in maple syrup, sugar pie, or pancakes.

Where: 864 Rang Chartier, Mont-Saint-Grégoire

Distance from Montreal: 52 km

Dates: From now until mid-April

A true sugar shack experience for all ages, Cabane à sucre Labranche invites visitors to horse-drawn sleigh rides, visit their animal farm, or go an enchanting walk through the forest.

Once you’re tuckered out from all the fun, a warm cabin-like oasis filled with maple goodies, including pancakes and sugar pie, awaits. Alternatively, if it’s something savoury you’re after, Cabane a sucre Labranche has a multitude of delicious options such as pea soup, maple-smoked ham, beet salad, and grilled salt pork.

Where: 565 Rang Saint-Simon, Saint-Isidore-de-Laprairie

Distance from Montreal: 28 km

Dates: From now until early April

From crepes and sugar pie to maple taffy and sausages, Cabane à sucre Bouvrette has entered its 73rd consecutive syrup season.

Activities include a petting zoo and a train ride, but the sugary treats are almost unmatched.

Where: 1000 Rue Nobel, Saint-Jérôme

Distance from Montreal: 59 km

Date: From now until April 19

Despite being a popular spot for weddings, Auberge Handfield is built on a 42-acre centennial sugar bush in which more than 2,000 maple trees are tapped.

In the centre of the shack, guests can check out the evaporator where sap is transformed into syrup using the same know-how of yesteryears.

The Maplery comprises three halls, each with a gorgeous wood-burning fireplace and space for up to 350 people (so bring friends, family, and anyone else during the drive.)

Guests are encouraged to bring a taste of the sugar shack home through the site’s impressive array of maple syrup products and signature dishes.

Where: 555 Rue Richelieu, Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu

Distance from Montreal: 49 km

Dates: From now until May 9