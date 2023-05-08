Alt-pop heroes The Beaches are bringing their new tour to Montreal

One of the top stars in the Canadian music scene is embarking on a new North American Tour, and it’s coming to Montreal this fall.

Juno Award winners The Beaches are coming to MTelus on Saturday, October 28, with the Blame My Ex tour.

Fans can pick up tickets when they go on sale on Friday, May 12, at 10 am. Other Canadian dates include Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Jordan Miller, Kylie Miller, Leandra Earl, and Eliza Enman-McDaniel came together to form The Beaches in 2013 and have won over legions of fans with their high-energy live shows and catchy hits. The Toronto-based group has six #1 singles on Canadian Alt Radio and two Juno Awards under their belts.

The Beaches have opened for artists such as Avril Lavigne, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, and Alanis Morissette, with Elton John declaring that “(I) love them, love them, love them.” The latest tour supports their upcoming sophomore album, Blame My Ex, which lead singer Jordan Miller describes as a “breakup album.”

“[It’s about] the first time I’d ever been broken up with and my first heartbreak experience,” said Miller in a release. “I was going to dive into this relationship but it really was about heartache and redeeming yourself after losing the love of your life and figuring out that you can find love in so many ways.

“You can find love from your friends, your family, from your bandmates and from yourself. Also, it’s about me putting myself back together and putting myself out there. It is an exercise in therapy and what happens to you after the love of your life doesn’t want to be with you.”

Pop rockers Beach Weather will open for The Beaches during their stop in Montreal.

When: November 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: MTELUS – 59 St Catherine Street East, Montreal

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 pm