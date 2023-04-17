EventsArtsSummer

Montreal Comiccon returns this summer with a huge lineup of celebrities

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 17 2023, 8:40 pm
Montreal Comiccon returns this summer with a huge lineup of celebrities
Montreal Comiccon/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert

Fri, May 19, 7:30pm

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Fri, July 21, 8:30pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Sat, July 22, 8:30pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Canada’s largest pop culture celebrations is happening in Montreal this summer, and it just announced its first guest of honour.

Montreal Comiccon is taking place at Palais de congrès from July 14 to 16, 2023.

Tens of thousands of comic book fans, geeks, and cosplayers will assemble for the 13th annual event, which features Christina Ricci as this year’s first guest of honour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Montreal Comiccon (@mtlcomiccon)

Ricci currently stars as Marilyn Thornhill in Netflix’s Wednesday and Misty Quigley in Yellowjackets. The iconic actor also portrayed Wednesday in the 1991 movie The Addams Family and then again in the sequel, Addams Family Values, in 1993.

Christina Ricci/IMDb

Other featured guests for Montreal Comiccon 2023 include:

  • Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels)
  • John Dimaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time)
  • Kurt Angle (Wrestling Legend, Olympic Gold Medallist)
  • Paul Sun-hyung Lee (The Mandalorian, Kim’s Convenience)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad)

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee attends the Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 28, 2023. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Fans of the popular CW series Smallville will also get to meet and hear from members of its cast, including Laura Vandervoort, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance, Michael Rosenbaum, and Tom Welling.

Montreal Comiccon is a fan convention that showcases artists and products from entertainment genres such as sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming (in all its forms), and, of course, bande dessinée and Manga.

Montreal Comiccon

Montreal Comiccon/Facebook

The expo features an array of exhibits that include celebrities, artists, set pieces from film and/or television, as well as an in-depth shopping experience that includes games, clothes, comics, toys, memorabilia, replicas and collector’s items.

Another exciting highlight of this year’s event is the debut performance of L’Orchestre d’animé de Montréal (OAM), an 18-musician ensemble with a passion for Japanese pop culture. There is also Kira Kira START’s Idol Showcase on Sunday to look forward to, as well as the Tabletop Gaming Zone presented by Asmodee Canada.

Montreal Comiccon

When: July 14 to 16, 2023
Where: Palais des congrès, Montreal
Tickets: Various prices. Free for children 5 and under. Purchase online

With files from Ty Jadah

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.