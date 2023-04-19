Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming to Montreal

Two of the greatest comedians of all time are teaming up and coming to Montreal this fall.

Legendary performers Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today! show to Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts on Thursday, November 30.

The stars of Only Murders in the Building are back in town for the first time since 2018, and local fans can grab tickets when they go on sale Friday, April 21.

Steve Martin and Martin Short first on the set of the 1986 film Three Amigos, and since have appeared onscreen together on SNL, Father of the Bride, and for the Netflix special, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.

These titans of comedy are also co-stars with Selena Gomez in the popular Hulu hit, Only Murders in the Building. Set mostly in The Arconia, a grand, old apartment building on the Upper West Side, this murder mystery show has been lauded by critics and fans.

The Just For Laughs-presented show also features acclaimed pianist-keyboardist Jeff Babko and Grammy-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers.

When: November 30, 2023

Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier – 175 Saint-Catherine Street W, Montreal

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21.