Back in 6lack: Award-winning rapper brings new world tour to Montreal

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

If your friends are calling your phone to let you know about the latest Montreal concert announcement, there’s a good reason why.

Three-time Grammy nominee 6lack (pronounced “black”) has announced a massive world tour in support of his latest album, and it’s coming to MTelus on Saturday, November 11.

The Since I Have A Lover world tour is also stopping in Toronto and Vancouver, and fans can grab their tickets when they go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by black (@6lack)

The latest tour is not only in support of 6lack’s critically acclaimed new album, Since I Have A Lover, but is also a look back at his career.

The Atlanta, Georgia, artist posted on Twitter that the world tour “is the most special one so far, five years since the last trip and telling the story from Free 6lack, to EALL, to now.”

The MTV Music Award winner has released three albums in his career, including 2016’s Free 6lack and 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter. He has also collaborated with a variety of artists including Khalid, Gorillaz, and Lil Tjay.

When: November 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: MTELUS – 59 St Catherine Street East, Montreal

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 am