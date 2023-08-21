Suzuki and Canadiens players get crowd fired up at Montreal Lasso festival

Lasso, Montreal’s annual country music festival, came and went this past weekend. And among the many highlights were a handful of Montreal Canadiens cameos.

Before the two-day hoedown, which included an epic Chris Stapleton performance, the likes of Kaiden Guhle and Xhekaj brothers, Arber and Florian, could be seen shopping for Western wear at La Caravane Vintage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

Once the music got started on Friday, Guhle and teammate Juraj Slafkosvky had some fun exploring the festival grounds with a cardboard sign that read: “My two favourite seasons, hockey szn, festival szn.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

The party really got started, though, when Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson joined the mix and handed country star Kane Brown a Habs jersey of his own.

Even Youppi got in on the action, opting for the “best dressed” award with a baby blue cowboy hat and matching tassel shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl)

On Saturday, the boys took the stage to introduce Dean Brody. Xhekaj and Suzuki were in charge of speaking to the crowd. Big X and the captain seized the opportunity by starting a classic Montreal chant.

“Alright, let’s get the Olé’s going for him,” Suzuki said.

“Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé,” the Montreal crowd roared back without hesitation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LASSO (@lassomtl)

Just wrapping its second annual run, Lasso is a fairly new festival. But just like the young Habs players’ off-ice chemistry, it seems to be growing very fast.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see their beloved Canadiens again, either. Their preseason officially kicks off at the Bell Centre on September 25 with a game against the New Jersey Devils.