MMA fighter wears Canadiens jersey to piss off crowd of Bruins fans

It may be August, but the historic hockey rivalry between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins is already reigniting.

That’s because MMA fighter Michael Dufort opted for the role of villain while promoting his upcoming Cage Titans bout against Joe Giannetti in Plymouth, Massachusetts, bringing hockey into the mix.

Dufort, a Sorel, Quebec, native, made an enemy of both the New England-born fighter and the Boston Bruins-loving crowd when he slipped on a Montreal Canadiens sweater and paraded around the ring.

Revelling in the jeers and insults from spectators, Dufort showcased his Nick Suzuki jersey proudly. “You’re the champ for now, but I’m coming for you,” the 28-year-old said to Giannetti. “I’m here to own this city, tabarnac!”

“You ain’t taking my belt,” Giannetti replied. “And the Bruins are the best team around so get that sh*t out of here.”

Dufort’s strong Quebec pride was evident when he posted the video of the encounter to Instagram. “When you’re in Boston, you have to recognize your roots,” he wrote in the caption. “Show your blue like the St. Lawrence, your white like winter, and your red like your blood.”

“Hostile territory, we are not scared. Go Habs Go,” he added.

The fight between Dufort and Giannetti, which is the main event at Cage Titans 61, will take place on September 23 at Plymouth Memorial Hall and will be streamed here.

Dufort, nicknamed “The Canadian Badass,” holds a fight record of 11 wins and four losses. He is currently riding a streak of three consecutive wins in the ring.

Meanwhile, Giannetti is the current lightweight champion. The Boston native boasts a pro-MMA record of 14-4-1.