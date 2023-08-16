5 realistic Canadiens alternate captain candidates for next season

With the recent departure of Joel Edmundson, the Montreal Canadiens have been tasked with replacing a key defenceman. Along with that, they also have an alternate captain position to fill.

While Nick Suzuki is secured to don the “C” for years to come, there is a vacant spot in the Canadiens’ letter department, which means someone will be selected to wear an “A” alongside Brendan Gallagher.

With that said, here are five realistic alternate captain candidates for the Habs next season.

Josh Anderson

Since arriving to the Habs via trade in 2020, Josh Anderson has proven to be both a fan favourite and an imposing presence on the ice.

Known for scoring big goals in important moments, Anderson has already worn an “A” on his sweater from time to time, making the 25-year-old a safe choice for the position.

Mike Matheson

With only one season with the Canadiens under his belt, Mike Matheson has already emerged as one of the team’s top defencemen, leading all Habs blueliners on the scoresheet last season with 34 points in 48 games.

Being a Montreal native, Matheson has also won over the home crowd with his bilingualism and solid defensive play.

With all that in mind, there’s no reason we don’t see the 28-year-old promoted to alternate.

Cole Caufield

The youngest player on our list, Cole Caufield’s goalscoring prowess and contagious energy make him a star on the ice and in the locker room.

At just 22, he might be a little young for the role, but with linemate Suzuki being named the youngest captain in franchise history, an “A” for Caufield is a possibility.

David Savard

David Savard was brought into a difficult position when he signed with Montreal in 2021.

Coming off an epic Cup run, the Canadiens lost a few key elements upon Savard’s arrival, including the departure of former captain Shea Weber. As a result, the Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, native was forced to fill big shoes and take on big minutes, doing a respectable job over the past two years.

Suffice it to say, the 32-year-old would likely transition into the alternate role smoothly.

Sean Monahan

An alternate captain during his lengthy tenure with the Calgary Flames, forward Sean Monahan has already worn the “A” a couple of times during his first year with the Canadiens.

As one of the team’s most dependable centres, Monahan’s poise and experience could be just what the Habs need in the leadership department going forward.